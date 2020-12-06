Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,505,000 after acquiring an additional 162,716 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $200,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,778,301.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,006 shares of company stock worth $33,389,426 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.