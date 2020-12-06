Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,273 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paycom Software by 22.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,130,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,762,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $126,367,620 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $437.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $439.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.75, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.