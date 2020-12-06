Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 40,154 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,154 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,784,000 after buying an additional 348,208 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,937,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,365.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,299,118 shares of company stock worth $561,291,277. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $244.12 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.67.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.