Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,513 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $21,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

NYSE EQR opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

