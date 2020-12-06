Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Fastenal worth $174,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Fastenal stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

