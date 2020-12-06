Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR opened at $149.22 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $153.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 54,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $7,438,301.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,286,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,137 shares of company stock valued at $32,628,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

