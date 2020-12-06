Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $12.34 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

