Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $206,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $140.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

