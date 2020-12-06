Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $215,000 Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 178,658 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Chris Eades acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $102,507.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

