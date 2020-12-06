Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,542,000 after acquiring an additional 713,019 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $215,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,067 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,407,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,686,000 after acquiring an additional 106,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

