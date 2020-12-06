Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $223,000 Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 89.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth about $258,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTB. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.00. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $122.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

