Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Keith Schmid sold 200,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $420,688.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,176.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,412,303 shares of company stock valued at $69,511,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

