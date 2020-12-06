Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New Investment in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $68.88 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.