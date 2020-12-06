Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,126 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,395,000 after purchasing an additional 494,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

WLTW stock opened at $214.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

