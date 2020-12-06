Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $94.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

