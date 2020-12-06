Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 6,544 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,245 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 137,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 61,319 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.