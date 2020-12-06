Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $149.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of -832.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

