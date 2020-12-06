Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of -190.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $83.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

