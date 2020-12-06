Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD opened at $20.76 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders have bought 35,905 shares of company stock valued at $383,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

