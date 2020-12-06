Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,908,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,519,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 270,145 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,160,000 after acquiring an additional 156,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

