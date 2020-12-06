Financial Comparison: Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) & Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC)

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) and Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Denison Mines alerts:

This table compares Denison Mines and Uranium Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines -103.08% -7.12% -5.00% Uranium Energy N/A -23.40% -17.03%

11.2% of Denison Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Denison Mines has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denison Mines and Uranium Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines $11.72 million 26.52 -$13.67 million ($0.02) -22.93 Uranium Energy N/A N/A -$17.15 million N/A N/A

Denison Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Denison Mines and Uranium Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denison Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Uranium Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Uranium Energy has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 98.35%. Given Uranium Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uranium Energy is more favorable than Denison Mines.

Summary

Denison Mines beats Uranium Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.