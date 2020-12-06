Financial Review: Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) vs. Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sino-Global Shipping America and Roadrunner Transportation Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino-Global Shipping America 0 0 0 0 N/A Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sino-Global Shipping America and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino-Global Shipping America $6.54 million 1.93 -$16.45 million N/A N/A Roadrunner Transportation Systems $1.85 billion 0.04 -$340.94 million N/A N/A

Sino-Global Shipping America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Sino-Global Shipping America has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sino-Global Shipping America and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino-Global Shipping America -251.73% -178.28% -112.71% Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Roadrunner Transportation Systems beats Sino-Global Shipping America on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

