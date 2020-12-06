First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,252,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,158,000 after purchasing an additional 585,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $135.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.87 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

