First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,326 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

