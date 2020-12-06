First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $242.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

