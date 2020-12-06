First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,378,000 after buying an additional 468,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sanofi by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SNY opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

