First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes $669,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Generac by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Generac by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $205.26 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $234.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.62.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

