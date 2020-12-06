First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,125.03 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,138.97. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,875.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,763.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,835.74.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

