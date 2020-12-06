Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Dec 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greene County Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

GCBC opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.40. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 29.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 189.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Comments


