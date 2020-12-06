Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976,885 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $193,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Grubhub by 49.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,355,000 after acquiring an additional 120,460 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Grubhub by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grubhub by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Grubhub by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Grubhub by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $253,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $905,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,683. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $68.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.37.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

