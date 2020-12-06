Head-To-Head Comparison: Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) vs. MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lizhi alerts:

0.1% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lizhi and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $169.58 million 1.03 -$19.10 million N/A N/A MassRoots $20,000.00 133.31 -$34.27 million N/A N/A

Lizhi has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi -7.22% N/A -29.88% MassRoots N/A N/A -504,013.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lizhi and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lizhi presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.14%. Given Lizhi’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lizhi is more favorable than MassRoots.

Summary

Lizhi beats MassRoots on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application. It also operates www.massroots.com/business, a business and adverting portal that enable companies to edit their profiles; distribute information to users; and view analytics, such as impressions, views, and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.