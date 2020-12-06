Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

