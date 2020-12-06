HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329,414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of HUYA worth $196,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUYA by 125.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in HUYA by 20.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HUYA by 37.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HUYA by 57.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.18.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

