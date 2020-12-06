Insider Selling: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Sells $2,980,950.00 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 357,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $2,980,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 318,306 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $2,524,166.58.

On Friday, November 27th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 278,842 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,214,005.48.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 372,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $2,998,320.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,950,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,858.56.

On Monday, October 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $995,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $1,004,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $754,159.65.

BBU stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

