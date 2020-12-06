Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Sells $784,419.31 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.