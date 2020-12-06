Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Sells $784,419.31 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

