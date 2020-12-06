Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Sells C$714,740.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$714,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 718,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,272,228.99.

TSE VFF opened at C$13.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.64. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of C$3.01 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$905.68 million and a P/E ratio of -291.70.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit