Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Sells C$714,740.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$714,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 718,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,272,228.99.

TSE VFF opened at C$13.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.64. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of C$3.01 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$905.68 million and a P/E ratio of -291.70.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

