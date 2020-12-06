Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised Intertape Polymer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITPOF stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.