Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.29. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.