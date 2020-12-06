Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.48 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

