John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

WDGJF stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

