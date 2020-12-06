John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

WDGJF stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

