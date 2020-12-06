JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $35.89.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

