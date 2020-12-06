JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $35.89.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.