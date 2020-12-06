Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Kinder Morgan worth $173,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

