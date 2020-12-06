L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of LHX opened at $195.04 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.40 and a 200-day moving average of $179.93.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

