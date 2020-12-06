LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Holdings Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of LCI Industries worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 48.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 112,744 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 189,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $129.30 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $134.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

