Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Receives Neutral Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 40.85 ($0.53).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 39.03 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.79. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The stock has a market cap of £27.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.03.

In other Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 577,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Insiders have bought 1,078,686 shares of company stock worth $27,893,164 in the last ninety days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

