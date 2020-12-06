Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Sells $3,652,858.22 in Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $3,652,858.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,735,487.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56.

On Thursday, October 1st, Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22.

Shares of LOGI opened at $87.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.92. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $95.71.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 2,405.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,454 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Logitech International by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,073 shares during the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

