Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26).

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.07.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 52.75. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

