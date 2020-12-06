Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $8.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

