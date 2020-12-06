Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) versus Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Financial Review

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matrix Service and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $1.10 billion 0.23 -$33.07 million $0.40 24.13 Color Star Technology $43.65 million 0.73 -$11.63 million ($0.44) -1.31

Color Star Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matrix Service. Color Star Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matrix Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Matrix Service and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matrix Service presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.25%. Given Matrix Service’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Matrix Service has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Matrix Service and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -4.47% 0.52% 0.30% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Matrix Service shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Matrix Service beats Color Star Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services. It also provides construction and maintenance services to combined cycle plants and other natural gas fired power stations. The company's Oil Gas & Chemical segment offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, and capital construction services; and hydro-blasting and excavating, advanced chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, sulfur extraction, and recovery and processing markets. Its Storage Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; and liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, and other specialty vessels, which comprise spheres, as well as marine structures, and truck and rail loading/offloading facilities. Its services include engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, including planned and emergency services, as well as geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. The company's Industrial segment offers engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, which include planned and emergency services; designs instrumentation and control systems; and offer specialized expertise in the design and construction of bulk material handling systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

