MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MDVL opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.08. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 168.39% and a negative net margin of 245.38%.

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

